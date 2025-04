Private training aircraft crashes in Gujarat's Amreli, pilot dies on spot Aircraft crashes in Gujarat: Soon after receiving information about the incident, fire and police teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue operations. The area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of residents in the area.

Ahmedabad :

A private training aircraft belonging to an aviation institute crashed in a residential area of Amreli's Shastri Nagar in Gujarat on Tuesday, killing the pilot on board. The incident has triggered panic among locals after the crash was followed by a loud explosion.

Soon after receiving information about the incident, fire and police teams rushed to the spot and started the rescue operations. The area has been cordoned off to ensure the safety of residents.