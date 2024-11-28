Traffic advisory issued in Bhopal from Nov 29 to Dec 2: Check route diversion, road closures

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PHOTO Check Bhopal traffic advisory updates.

Bhopal Traffic Advisory: The Bhopal Police imposed restrictions and issued a traffic advisory for the upcoming Ijtima, which will be held at Itkhedi from November 29 to December 2. The traffic curbs have been imposed due to the four-day Islamic congregation known as the Ijtema.

Because of the heavy inflow of vehicles, restrictions have been imposed in certain areas such as the Mubarakpur to Patel Nagar bypass, Gandhinagar to Ayodhyanagra bypass, Ratnagiri, Lambakheda to Karond Bhopal talkies, Peergate, Moti Masjid, Royal Market, Lalghati Chauraha, Nadra Bus Stand, Bhopal railway station, Alpana Tiraha, Bharat Talkies, and Boagdapul.

Bhopal Traffic Advisory: Check route diversions

Vehicles traveling towards Rajabhoj airport from Bhopal's main city toward Bhadbhada Square will be diverted. The Mubarakpur bypass will be the new route for traffic heading toward Khajuri Sadak from Jhagriya Road.

Roshanpura and the Board headquarters are the new destinations for traffic heading towards the Bhopal railway station from the main city.

Other areas where route diversions have been marked include Mubarakpur to Patel Nagar bypass, Gandhinagar to Ayodhyanagra bypass, Ratnagiri, Lambakheda to Karond Bhopal talkies, Peergate, Moti Masjid, Royal Market, Lalghati Chauraha, Nadra Bus Stand, Bhopal railway station, Alpana Tiraha, Bharat Talkies and Boagdapul.

Security tightened for festival

Security has been tightened for the festival as at least 10 lakh people are anticipated to attend this four-day Ijtema in Bhopal. The district administration has made preparations to guarantee the city runs smoothly.

for strict vigil, the special police teams will also be stationed at other parts of the city, such as bus stops and train stations, to maintain law and order.