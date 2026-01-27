MP Shocker: Students served mid-day meal on torn notebook pages on Republic Day; video sparks outrage A Republic Day celebration in a government school in Maihar turned controversial when children were served halwa-puri on torn notebook pages due to negligence. The distressing visuals went viral, prompting authorities to launch an immediate investigation.

Bhopal:

While the entire nation celebrated the 77th Republic Day with patriotic fervour, a disturbing scene from Maihar district in Madhya Pradesh has exposed the poor state of the school system. At Government High School Bhatigawan, students were served the special Republic Day mid-day meal not on plates or disposable paper but on torn pages of used notebooks and old books.

Viral footage reveals disturbing negligence

After the flag hoisting and cultural programmes, students were lined up for a special R-Day meal. However, the visuals that emerged shocked many. In videos circulating online, children are seen sitting on the ground in the school courtyard with no plates in sight. Instead, food was placed directly on ripped and dirty paper sheets that still had ink marks and stains. The halwa and puri were simply dumped onto these paper pieces, raising serious questions about hygiene and dignity. Young students could be seen eating reluctantly from the shabby sheets spread before them.

Officials promise action against negligence

After the incident went viral, District Project Coordinator Vishnu Tripathi said that the video had been brought to his notice. He stated that the Block Resource Centre has been instructed to investigate the matter immediately and verify the facts on-site. Tripathi added that strict action will be taken against any official or staff member found responsible for the negligence.

Mid-day meal scheme under question

The mid-day meal scheme in Madhya Pradesh provides government funds to ensure nutritious food for schoolchildren along with basic serving essentials such as plates or pattal. The programme aims to improve both physical and mental development of students. However, this incident has reignited concerns about the ground reality of the scheme in the state.

(Inputs from Amit Tripathi)

