Chhattisgarh: 78 students given anti-rabies vaccine after dog contaminates mid-day meal Chhattisgarh: Following the incident, parents and villagers approached the school management committee demanding accountability and the removal of the self-help group responsible for preparing the food, as they ignored warnings about the contamination.

Balodabazar:

At the Government Middle School in Lachchhanpur village of Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar district on July 29 (Tuesday), a stray dog contaminated cooked vegetables intended for the students' mid-day meal. Despite some students alerting teachers about the contamination, the self-help group (SHG) responsible for preparing the food insisted it was safe and served it anyway. Approximately 84 students reportedly consumed the meal before the issue came to light.

Response and medical action

Following the incident, concerned parents and villagers approached the school management committee, demanding accountability and the removal of the SHG for ignoring warnings. Subsequently, 78 students were administered anti-rabies vaccines as a precautionary measure, according to health officials. The vaccine was given on the insistence of parents, villagers, and the School Management Committee, not due to any confirmed infection, and the first dose reportedly has no side effects.

Investigation and official response

On August 2, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deepak Nikunj, Block Education Officer Naresh Verma, and other officials visited the school to investigate the incident. They recorded statements from students, parents, teachers, and committee members. However, representatives from the SHG did not participate in the probe. Local MLA Sandeep Sahu has written to Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai demanding a thorough investigation into the matter and action against responsible parties. He also sought clarification on the authority who ordered the anti-rabies injections for the children.

This incident has raised concerns about food safety and the protocols followed in school mid-day meal programs in the state. Further inquiry is ongoing to ascertain lapses and prevent recurrence.

More details are awaited in this regard.