Shivraj Singh Chouhan receives warm welcome in Bhopal, enjoys tea, 'paan' with locals | VIDEO

Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan receives a rousing welcome on his arrival in Bhopal

Union Minister for Agriculture and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday (August 25) received a rousing welcome upon his arrival in Bhopal. He was surrounded by a large crowd of well-wishers and admirers who were excited to meet their favourite leader in person. An emotional Chouhan shared heartfelt moments with the crowd, enjoying tea and eating paan while engaging in conversation with the masses. The former Chief Minister was also happily called for selfies, which he agreed to with a cheerful smile.

Significantly, the Union Minister Chouhan had returned to Bhopal after attending the Lakhpati Didi Sammelan program organized in Jalgaon. The event saw the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who handed out certificates and felicitated 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis who recently achieved this status during the third term of the current government.

During the event, the Prime Minister also interacted with Lakhpati Didis from across the country. He released a Revolving Fund of Rs 2,500 crore, benefiting about 48 lakh members of 4.3 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and additionally, disbursed bank loans of Rs 5,000 crore, which will benefit 25.8 lakh members of 2.35 lakh SHGs. Since the inception of the Lakhpati Didi Yojana, one crore women have already become Lakhpati Didis, and the government has set a target of reaching three crore Lakhpati Didis.



