Security tightened at Bhojshala ahead of Friday prayers, over 2,000 police personnel deployed

Bhopal:

The city of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh is on high alert, marking the first Friday following the Madhya Pradesh High Court's verdict declaring the Bhojshala in Dhar a Saraswati Temple. With over 2,000 police personnel deployed on the ground, every moment is being monitored from the skies using drones. Given that today is the first Friday since the verdict, the police and administration have implemented unprecedented security arrangements. A total of 2,200 police personnel—including 10 companies of the Special Armed Force (SAF) and 2 companies of Central Paramilitary Forces—will remain deployed across the city.

700 personnel will be specifically stationed within Bhojshala complex

Of these, 700 personnel will be specifically stationed within the Bhojshala complex and its immediate vicinity. The command of the entire security operation rests with 19 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 4 Additional Superintendents of Police (Addl. SPs), and 35 Town Inspectors (TIs).

The entire area has been transformed into a fortified zone. Simultaneously, the police are maintaining a strict watch over social media platforms; the police cyber team is continuously monitoring online activity.

The Bhoj Utsav Samiti has called upon members of the Hindu community to assemble for a collective "akhand puja" at the 11th-century Bhojshala complex on Friday, claiming it would mark the first such occasion in 721 years. The district administration has appealed for peace and strict adherence to court orders.

Here's what MP High Court said on May 15

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on May 15 ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex was a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) and quashed an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order that had allowed Muslims to offer namaz at the site on Fridays.

Meanwhile, personnel from the police intelligence wing are also keeping a close watch on the situation. The administration has affirmed that it will ensure 100% compliance with the court's order. Strict action will be taken against anyone who even contemplates creating unrest within the city.

Sensitive areas have been kept under round-the-clock surveillance using "the third eye"—CCTV cameras and drones. Four drones will monitor every activity from the sky, while police forces will also be strategically positioned atop high-rise buildings. The administration has explicitly stated that immediate and strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to spread rumours or disrupt the prevailing atmosphere.

Earlier, Muslim community offered ‘Namaz’ at the site every Friday

Prior to the verdict delivered on May 15, the Muslim community traditionally offered ‘Namaz’ (prayers) at the site every Friday—known as ‘Jumma’—between 1:00 PM and 3:00 PM. However, due to the altered circumstances following the High Court's ruling, the situation has changed.

Initially, the Hindu community had decided to organise a procession within the city; however, in the interest of maintaining peace and order, this plan was subsequently cancelled. Consequently, devotees will now proceed directly to the Bhojshala to perform the ‘Maha-Aarti’ (grand prayer ceremony). Concurrently, patrolling teams are maintaining a continuous vigil, while police personnel stationed on high-rise buildings will also keep a watchful eye over the area.

Also Read:

Devotees offer prayers at Bhojshala after High Court declares site a Saraswati temple | WATCH