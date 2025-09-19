MP: Row erupts over non-Hindu entry ban in Garba pandals, Hindu groups introduce new rules In Madhya Pradesh, Navratri festivities have sparked a political storm as Hindu groups and BJP leaders demand a ban on non-Hindus entering Garba pandals. Organisers have been asked to implement stricter rules including tilak, kalawa, and ID checks.

Bhopal:

A fresh controversy has erupted in Madhya Pradesh as Hindu organisations, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, have opposed the entry of non-Hindus into Garba pandals ahead of Navratri. Hindu groups have directed Garba organisers to place an image of Lord Vishnu's Varaha avatar at the entrance and allow entry only after worshipping the deity, claiming this will prevent non-Hindus from participating. Amid rising debates over "love jihad, land jihad and dharm jihad" in Madhya Pradesh, Hindu groups and BJP leaders have now raised the issue of what they call "Garba Jihad". They have insisted that non-Hindus should not be allowed inside Garba pandals under any circumstances. Bhopal Hindu Utsav Samiti president Chandrashekhar Tiwari said, "Every Garba organiser should place a picture of Lord Vishnu's Varaha avatar at the entrance. Each person must bow at the deity's feet and apply tilak before entering. Those who are not Hindu will not do so."

What BJP leaders said

BJP MP Alok Sharma backed the demand and warned that those attempting to misuse the festival will face consequences. "Those who come to Navratri with a tilak, kalawa, and saffron scarf will not be spared now. You celebrate your festival, Hindus will celebrate theirs. Anyone committing the mistake of love jihad is seeing their homes demolished and themselves rotting in jail," he said. BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma also took a strong stand, saying, "Non-Hindus should not be allowed in Garba.. If they wish to come, they must bring their mother, aunt, or uncle, accept Devi's blessings and embrace Hinduism."

Ministers join the debate

The issue has not remained limited to organisations and legislators. State minister Vishwas Kailash Sarang also endorsed the restrictions. He said, "Non-Hindus will not be allowed to enter Garba... It is a sacred festival of Sanatan tradition where Maa Durga is worshipped... Only those who follow Hindu faith should be allowed to participate."

Committees introduce new rules

Organising committees in Bhopal have begun implementing stricter entry rules for Garba. Bhojpal Committee president Sunil Yadav announced that only those wearing a tilak and kalawa will be permitted. He further added that identity proofs including Aadhaar cards will be checked to verify religion before granting entry.

Culture or politics?

The festival of Navratri, known for devotion and celebration of culture, has now taken a political turn in Madhya Pradesh. While Hindu groups and BJP leaders maintain that non-Hindus must not enter Garba pandals, questions are being raised whether Navratri will remain a spiritual and cultural festival or be overshadowed by the politics of "Garba Jihad".

ALSO READ: Garba and Dandiya events in Noida, Ghaziabad 2025: When and where to go