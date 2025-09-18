Garba and Dandiya events in Noida, Ghaziabad 2025: When and where to go From Carnivale to Rcube Monad Mall, here’s the full list of Garba and Dandiya nights in Noida and Ghaziabad 2025 with dates, venues and ticket details.

Navratri in Noida and Ghaziabad is nothing short of electric. From rooftop parties to mega dance carnivals, the twin cities are buzzing with Garba and Dandiya nights where music, lights, and colours come alive.

This year, the celebrations stretch across lounges, farms, malls, and open-air arenas, giving you plenty of choices to flaunt your festive fit and dance to your heart’s content. Here’s a look at the biggest Garba and Dandiya events in Noida and Ghaziabad this Navratri season.

Top Garba Events in Noida and Ghaziabad in 2025

1. Dandiya Night at Carnivale

Head to Carnivale on September 26 for a vibrant evening of DJ beats mixed with traditional folk music. The décor is festive, prizes await the best dancers, and entry ranges between Rs 499–999. Venue: 5th Floor, Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza, Greater Noida.

2. Dandiya Raas at The Soho Garden

From September 26–28, The Soho Garden at Signature Global Mall, Vaishali, will transform into a rooftop Garba festival. Expect live music, festive games, and a buffet to keep the energy flowing. Tickets are priced at Rs 799 per person.

3. Navratri Dandiya Mahotsav at The Terrace

Running from September 23–28 at Shopprix Mall, Vaishali, this open-air rooftop event brings DJ beats, a buffet, and free sticks for everyone. Entry details are yet to be updated.

4. Dandiya Night by ViRi Events

On September 27, Star Heritage Farms, Ghaziabad, will host Garba alongside food stalls, photo booths, and shopping corners. Entry is set at Rs 900 per person.

5. Dandiya Dhamaal 2025

International Trade Expo, Sector 62, Noida, will host one of the city’s largest two-day Garba carnivals on September 27. Highlights include live dhol, Bollywood beats, festive stalls, and food courts. Entry starts at Rs 499 per person.

6. Dandiya Night at Weekend Wine & More

Taking place September 27–28 at Sector 98, Noida, this event offers a lively dance floor with DJ music for Rs 499 per person.

7. Dandiya Night at Levernasia, Garden Galleria

On September 25, Garden Galleria Mall in Sector 38, Noida, will host high-energy Dandiya nights with DJs, photo booths, and festive lights. Entry is ₹399 per person, with cover options of Rs 500 per person or Rs 800 per couple (redeemable).

8. Dandiya Nights at Rcube Monad Mall

From September 26–28, Sector 43’s Rcube Monad Mall will be lit up with décor, free sticks, and live DJ. Entry is priced at Rs 399.

Quick Highlights: Garba 2025 Events in Noida and Ghaziabad

Name of the event Date Timing Venue Cost Dandiya Night at Carnivale September 26, 2025 7 PM Carnivale, 5th Floor, Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza, Greater Noida INR 499-999 per person Dandiya Raas at The Soho Garden September 26-28, 2025 8:00 PM The Soho Garden, Signature Global Mall, Vaishali INR 799 per person Navratri Dandiya Mahotsav September 23-28, 2025 7:00 PM The Terrace – Shopprix Mall, 5th Floor, Shopprix Mall, Vaishali Unavailable Dandiya Night by ViRi Events September 27, 2025 5:00 PM Star Heritage Farms, Ghaziabad INR 900 per person Dandiya Dhamaal 2025 September 27, 2025 5:00 PM International Trade Expo, Sector 62, Noida INR 499 per person Dandiya Night at Weekend Wine & More September 27-28, 2025 8:00 PM Sector 98, Noida INR 499 per person Dandiya Night at Levernasia September 25, 2025 7:00 PM Garden Galleria Mall, Sector 38, Noida INR 399 (cover INR 500 per person/INR 800 per couple, redeemable) Dandiya Nights at Rcube Monad Mall September 26-28, 2025 7:00 PM Rcube Monad Mall, Sector 43, Noida INR 399

How to book Garba tickets

To purchase Garba tickets, most dandiya and garba nights happening in Noida and Ghaziabad in 2025 can be found on BookMyShow.com. With plenty of options available, ranging from complimentary garba events to upscale hotel dandiya nights, you can pick an event that suits both your budget and mood.

So prepare your dandiya sticks and dive into the Navratri celebration. Noida and Ghaziabad are ready for an exciting season filled with dance, devotion, and enjoyment.

