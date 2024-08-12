Two coaches of Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa passenger train derail at MP's Itarsi junction

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Visuals from the Itarsi in Madhya Pradesh

Train accident: A major rail accident was averted today in Madhya Pradesh when the Rani Kamalapati-Saharsa passenger train derailed at Itarsi railway junction. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident which occurred at 6:10 pm.

As per the reports, the incident occurred on platform number 2, where two AC coaches, B1 and B2, went off the tracks. A potential tragedy was averted as the train was running at a speed of less than 5 km when the derailment happened.

Panic among passengers

However, the derailment caused panic among the passengers, leading to screams and a rush to exit the train. Railway officers quickly arrived at the scene, and fortunately, no casualties have been reported so far. The train involved in the derailment, numbered 01663, is a summer special service that travels to Saharsa in Bihar via Patna.

Even two-and-a-half hours after the accident, the train remains stationed at Itarsi junction in Hoshangabad district. The derailment has disrupted the railway tracks on platforms 2 and 3. Efforts to address the situation and bring the derailed coaches back on track are ongoing. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined.

18 coaches of Howrah-CSMT Express train derail

Earlier on July 30, at least two people were killed and nearly 150 were injured after 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Chakradharpur in Jharkhand. The train derailed between Rajkharsawan and Badabambo stations under the South Eastern Railway. The train travelling from Howrah to Mumbai derailed at 3:45 am.

The accident happened when the passenger train, which was coming on the other track, collided with the derailed wagons. As a result, several coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail also derailed. The accident occurred near pole number 219 on the Howrah-Mumbai railway line, close to Chakradharpur.

(Input: Anamika Gaur)

