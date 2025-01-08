Rajgarh: Peon tries to sexually assault class 5 student at school, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

In a shocking incident, a peon of a private school tried to sexually assault a class 5 girl student in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district. Police on Wednesday said the accused was arrested after her family filed a complaint. The incident took place in Rajgarh's Machalpur town on Monday.

"In her complaint, the victim said the 31-year-old peon came to her and told her that the school principal called her on the third floor. When she went there, the peon tried to take her to a room and sexually assault her. However, she somehow managed to escape from his clutches," an official said.

Sexual harassment case registered

The police, based on the victim's complaint, registered a case under Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections 74 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 75 (sexual harassment) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested.

The school principal said the accused had been working with the institution for a long time and such a complaint against him was never received in the past.

School sacks the accused

As soon as the girl complained to the school, the management immediately expelled the peon and terminated his services, she said.

As per the demand of the girl's family, the CCTV footage of the incident has been handed over to them, she added.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Kota: Coaching student from Haryana commits suicide, father demands probe