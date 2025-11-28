Raisen rape case: Bhopal Police foil fugitive's escape attempt in daring encounter Raisen rape case: After the encounter, Salman was immediately taken to Bhopal’s JP Hospital for necessary medical care. SDOP Sheela Surana, the senior officer in charge, shared information about the incident and assured that the accused would face the full force of the law.

Bhopal:

The Bhopal Police achieved a major success by neutralising Salman, an accused fugitive involved in a heinous crime. Salman was wanted in connection with the rape of a 6-year-old girl in Goharganj. The accused had been on the run for some time with a bounty of Rs 30,000 on his head.

Arrest and encounter

Salman was arrested by the Gandhinagar police from Bhopal's Ward 11, at a tea stall. While being transported to Raisen by the Goharganj police, the vehicle carrying him suffered a puncture near Kirat Nagar village. During this halt, Salman attempted to escape, which forced the police to conduct a short encounter to prevent his flight. During the exchange, the accused sustained a gunshot wound in the leg.

Medical attention

Following the encounter, Salman was brought to the JP Hospital in Bhopal for medical treatment. The police officer overseeing the case, SDOP Sheela Surana, provided details about the operation and assured that the accused would be brought to justice.

Police coordination and action

The operation showcased excellent coordination between the Bhopal Gandhinagar police and the Goharganj police force. After the arrest in Bhopal and the encounter during transportation, the accused was handed over to the Goharganj police for further legal proceedings.

On November 21, in the jurisdiction of Goharganj﻿, a disturbing crime took place. A six-year-old girl was playing outside her home when the accused, Salman Khan (alias Nazar), enticed her with chocolates. He then took her to a nearby forest where he sexually assaulted her.

Victim’s medical care

The girl was discovered in the forest close to her home and was promptly taken to Obaidullaganj Hospital. Doctors confirmed the rape and immediately referred her to Bhopal AIIMS for specialised treatment. Fortunately, the victim recently recovered enough to be discharged from the ICU and is receiving ongoing medical care.

Following the incident, hundreds of locals gathered on Wednesday, staging a large protest demanding swift justice. A local woman expressed their collective demand: "We want justice for the victim. We want the accused to be punished."