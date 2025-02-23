PM Modi to visit Bageshwar Dham to lay foundation stone of hospital today | Know about medical institute PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Garha village. Ensuring better healthcare services for people from all walks of life, the Cancer hospital, worth over Rs 200 crore will offer free treatment to underprivileged cancer patients.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a medical facility at the Bageshwar Dham, Chhattarpur during his two-day Madhya Pradesh visit on Sunday. PM Modi is also slated to inaugurate the Global Investors Summit and interact with BJP leaders.

About Bageshwar Dham Hospital

The Medical and Science Research Institute is being constructed by a trust of the Bageshwar Dham in the Bundelkhand region. Ensuring better healthcare services for people from all walks of life, the Cancer hospital, worth over Rs 218 crore will offer free treatment to underprivileged cancer patients and will be equipped with state-of-the-art machines and have specialist doctors.

PM Modi to interact with BJP leaders

In a statement, the PMO said, "He will leave from Khajuraho airport for Bhopal at around 2.35 pm. In the evening, he will interact with BJP MPs, MLAs and top functionaries and also hold an organisational meeting. He will stay at Raj Bhavan overnight. On Monday morning, the PM will inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit in Bhopal."

PM Modi to inaugurate Global Investors Summit 2025

The prime minister will also inaugurate the two-day Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 in Bhopal. Serving as an important platform to establish Madhya Pradesh as a global investment hub, the GIS will include departmental summits; specialized sessions on Pharma and Medical Devices, Transport and Logistics, Industry, Skill Development, Tourism and MSMEs among others. It will also include international sessions like the Global South countries conference, Latin America and Caribbean session and special sessions for key partner countries.

Three major industrial exhibitions will be held during the Summit. The Auto Show will showcase Madhya Pradesh’s automotive capabilities and future mobility solutions.

The Textile and Fashion Expo will highlight the state's expertise in both traditional and modern textile manufacturing. The "One District-One Product" (ODOP) Village will showcase the state's unique craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Representatives from over 60 countries, officials from various international organizations, over 300 prominent Industry leaders from India and policymakers among others will participate in the Summit.

(With PTI inputs)