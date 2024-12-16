No room for beggars: You will face action in THIS city for giving alms

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

Indore, the bustling heart of Madhya Pradesh, is gearing up for an unconventional battle against begging. Starting January 1, 2025, the city's district authorities will take no prisoners in their quest to make Indore beggar-free—and they’ll be going after the good Samaritans too. Yes, you read that right: if you’re caught giving alms, you could be slapped with an FIR.

District Collector Ashish Singh, in his latest announcement, declared that an order banning begging in the city has already been issued. But wait, there's more! While the awareness campaign is still underway throughout December, come January, handing over a few rupees to someone asking for help will be considered a criminal act. The authorities are serious: no more spare change, no more guilt trips.

Singh was clear in his plea to the people of Indore, “Don’t be partners in the sin of giving alms.” It’s a bold move, one that might raise a few eyebrows—and a few questions about whether the city is going a bit too far. After all, what’s next? A fine for buying a homeless person a cup of chai?

The administration has already uncovered several gangs that exploit people to beg on the streets, and some of the beggars have even been rehabilitated. But it seems this crackdown is about to take a more personal turn—aiming squarely at those of us who think we’re doing good by tossing some loose change to someone in need.

Indore’s drive is part of a larger initiative launched by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to make 10 cities across the country beggar-free, and Indore has been chosen as one of the pilot cities. So, residents, if you were planning on your usual acts of kindness in the new year, you might want to think twice before reaching for your wallet. After all, in Indore, helping might just make you the next target of a police investigation!