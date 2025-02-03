MP: Special Bhasma Aarti performed at Mahakaleshwar temple on Basant Panchami | Watch

Follow us on Image Source : X Bhasma Aarti Mahakaleshwar temple

On the occasion of Basant Panchami 2025, Baba Mahakal (Lord Shiva) was decorated in the form of Goddess Saraswati. A special Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti was performed at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple. 'Bhasma Aarti' is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning.

Following the traditions, a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Saffron containing Panchamrit, which includes milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. Thereafter Baba Mahakal was decorated with yellow sandalwood, mustard flowers, and marigold flowers. The Lord was adorned in yellow clothes and then special Bhasma Aarti and dhoop-deep Aarti were performed amid beating drums and blowing Shankh (conch shells).

Large number of Devotees gathered at the temple

Today's especial Bhasma Aarti was witnessed by a massive crowd. As it was Monday, special day to worship Lord Shiva, devotees in huge numbers came to the temple to offer prayers.

Temple priest Prashant Sharma said, "It is Basant Panchami today which is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. On the occasion of Saraswati Puja, Baba Mahakaleshwar was decorated in the form of Goddess Saraswati during the Bhasma aarti so that devotees had darshan of Baba Mahakal in the form of Goddess Saraswati."

"As this occasion marks the arrival of the Spring season (Vasant ritu), mustard flowers were offered to Baba Mahakal. We saw the celebration of the Basant Panchami festival on the premises of Baba Mahakaleshwar temple today and we prayed to the Lord to bless the people of the nation and bring laurels like Spring in everyone's life," he added.

Basant Panchami 2025

Basant Panchami is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated across India. It marks the arrival of spring. Observed on the bright half of the lunar month of Magha (usually January or February), the festival is dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge, music, and arts. To celebrate this day, people dress in bright yellow clothes, symbolising the colour of mustard fields that bloom during this season, and offer prayers to seek wisdom and prosperity. They offer prayers to Goddess Saraswati.

(With ANI inputs)