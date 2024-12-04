MP's Kuno Natonal Park gets two Cheetahs on International Cheetah Day, CM Mohan Yadav expresses happiness

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav

On International Cheetah Day, Kuno National Park got the gift of two male Cheetahs - Agni and Vayu. They were released in the forest area in Kuno National Park, which is seen as a big step towards the success of Cheetah Project in Madhya Pradesh. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav informed that the Cheetahs which became extinct from Asia and India 100 years ago have been rehabilitated successfully and as part of Cheetah Project in Madhya Pradesh two male big cats have been released in the open enclosure.

"On International Cheetah Day, Kuno received the gift of two Cheetahs. 'Agni' and 'Vayu' were released in a free forest area in Kuno National Park. Tourism in Madhya Pradesh will also pick up pace along with numbers of Cheetahs," the chief minister posted on X.

Kuno National Park of Madhya Pradesh currently has 24 Cheetahs including 12 cubs. After bringing these Cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, they were first kept in the enclosure. After adapting to the Indian environment, two of these Cheetahs have now been released in the open forest area of ​​Kuno National Park on Wednesday after a long wait. Before releasing them into the open forest area, all the forest experts have taken this decision after a long discussion about the safety and movement of these animals. It is believed that two to three more Cheetahs can be released in a few days.

On the occasion of releasing Cheetahs, Yadav said, "I am happy that Madhya Pradesh has become an ideal place for wildlife in the entire country. This is the reason why Madhya Pradesh has become a 'tiger state'. In the entire country, no country in the world has as many tigers as India and no state in India has as many tigers as Madhya Pradesh. Its record is the highest. In this way, in the last two to three months, we have started approving tiger reserves. We are going to approve Ratapani Tiger Park."

"This is an extraordinary achievement, the Cheetahs which we have, had become extinct about 100 years ago, not only in Madhya Pradesh, but in the entire Asia. With the inspiration of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we started a campaign to re-settle these animals by bringing them from other continents. I am satisfied that they are flourishing in Madhya Pradesh," he further added.

"We hope that this experiment which is being done will be successful. In the future, we should go to other states and make them partners in such projects," the chief minister said.

"I would like to congratulate Cheetah Day to everyone. I hope that our love for wild animals will continue to grow and it is the heritage of our country and our state and we have to take care of it," Yadav added.

On the occasion of International Cheetah Day, Yadav thanked the prime minister for the Cheetah project.

