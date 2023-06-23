MP: Inaugurated by CM Chouhan, Gadkari 5 months ago, Rs 5-crore bridge develops cracks after first rain

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jamni bridge develops cracks

Jamni bridge in Orchha, Niwari district, built at a cost of Rs 5 crores and inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari just 5-month ago, developed cracks after receiving its first rains.

People are in shock how a newly built bridge could not withstand even the first rain of the season. On the reports of the crack, the Niwari administration swung into action and traffic has been stopped at the cracking place by placing stones and barricades.

This bridge was built to connect Madhya Pradesh's Tikamgarh and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh. The Jamni river bridge is 820 meters long, in which 150-150 meter approach roads have been built on both sides, costing Rs 45 crore. With the construction of the bridge, the travelling distance was cut by 30 kilometers. Minister of Public Works Department Gopal Bhargava is the in-charge of Niwari district.

The people of Tikamgarh, Orchha and Jhansi started getting direct benefits from the bridge. Now, the reports of cracks in the bridge triggered discussions of corruption and commission in the construction of the bridge.

(Deepak Mahajan's report)

