MP dam project will submerge forested areas used as critical tiger corridor: NTCA warns

The construction of the Morand-Ganjal Irrigation Project in Madhya Pradesh will lead to the submersion of the forested areas used by tigers to move between reserves, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) warned. It recommended exploring alternative sites, as per government records.

The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) under the Environment Ministry discussed a proposal to divert 2,250.05 hectares of forest land for the project at a meeting on January 27.

The project involves building two dams on the Morand and Ganjal rivers to improve irrigation in Hoshangabad, Betul, Harda, and Khandwa districts of the state.

Project will destroy tiger corridor: NTCA

According to NTCA, the project will destroy a crucial tiger corridor between the Satpura and Melghat Tiger Reserves and pose a threat to other wildlife and biodiversity.

The NTCA's analysis, based on the National Tiger Estimation 2022, shows that the project site is part of a critical tiger-occupied habitat. It said the dams would submerge forested areas essential for tiger movement between reserves, affecting "genetic exchange and population stability".

"Any disruption to this ecological connectivity will likely have long-term detrimental impacts on the viability of tiger populations and the broader wildlife community within this landscape," the NTCA said.

Increase in tiger populations could get reversed

NTCA said that both the Satpura and Melghat reserves are in a recovery phase, with tiger populations increasing after voluntary village relocations. It warned that losing this corridor could reverse those gains.

The NTCA has strongly recommended exploring alternative sites to minimise environmental damage.

"Selecting less ecologically sensitive locations for such projects can help strike a balance between developmental needs and the conservation of critical wildlife habitats. Ensuring the long-term preservation of biodiversity and the ecological integrity of this landscape must remain a top priority," it said.

(With inputs from PTI)