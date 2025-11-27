MP: CM Mohan Yadav's doctor son to marry in public mass wedding event, invitation card goes viral As many as 21 couples will exchange wedding vows in this event. CM Yadav has also requested guests not to bring gifts, saying that their blessings are the most valuable present for the newlyweds.

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s younger son, Dr Abhimanyu Yadav, will get married in a public mass wedding ceremony. He will tie the knot with Dr Ishita Patel on November 30. The mass wedding programmes are generally organised either by government or social groups for couples from economically weaker sections. As many as 21 couples will exchange wedding vows in this event.

CM Yadav’s decision has attracted widespread praise for its message of equality and simplicity.

The wedding invitation card of MP CM’s son has been getting viral across social media platforms.

Wedding card of MP CM Mohan Yadav's son

Guests requested to not bring gifts

Yadav has also requested guests not to bring gifts, saying that their blessings are the most valuable present for the newlyweds.

“On the auspicious occasion of the holy union of my son Dr Abhimanyu Yadav (MBBS, MS) with Dr Ishita Yadav Patel (MBBS) on Sunday, November 30, 2025, we have decided, with the good wishes of our family members, to solemnise the marriage during a mass wedding ceremony. This socially conscious initiative aims to promote social harmony and goodwill. A total of 21 couples will be united in matrimony during this ceremony. Along with these 21 couples, my son will also take the sacred seven vows and enter the household phase of life,” the invitation card read.

“Your presence at this sacred event will be a great honor for us and the newly married couples. All the couples will be blessed by your good wishes. Your presence will also enhance the dignity of the program. We kindly request you to refrain from bringing gifts; your blessings alone are the most precious gift for the newlyweds,” it added.