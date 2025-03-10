MP CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates Madhav Tiger Reserve, thanks PM Modi for visionary leadership CM Mohan Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh is committed to the conservation of biodiversity and efforts are being made towards giving a new dimension to wildlife tourism.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday extended heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership in designating the state’s Madhav National Park as India’s 58th and MP’s 9th tiger reserve. "Madhya Pradesh is proud to lead wildlife conservation and protect our biodiversity," he wrote, responding to a post by PM Modi on X.

The Madhav Tiger Reserve was inaugurated by CM Mohan Yadav on Monday and a tigress was released in its "new habitat". He said that the state is committed to the conservation of biodiversity and efforts are being made towards giving a new dimension to wildlife tourism and making Madhya Pradesh a beautiful and safe home for various animals.

"The population of rare wildlife is increasing on the land of Chambal. Its beautiful valleys resonate with the chirping of birds; gharials, crocodiles and dolphins in the Chambal river; leopards, tigers and panthers in the forest are making the Chambal even more unique. The biodiversity-rich world of Chambal is opening the doors of tourism in Madhya Pradesh to the world," Yadav said, sharing pictures from the Madhav Tiger Reserve.

PM Modi had earlier said that India is blessed with wildlife diversity and a culture that celebrates wildlife. “Amazing news for wildlife lovers! We will always be at the forefront of protecting animals and contributing to a sustainable planet,” he said.

All about Madhav Tiger Reserve

According to officials, the reserved forest area of Madhav National Park, which will also now be known as Madhav Tiger Reserve, is 32,429.52 hectares. Its protected forest area spreads over 2,422 hectares, while the revenue area is 2,671.82 hectares.

The entire park has an area of 37,523.344 hectares or 375.23 square kilometres, they said.

As per the report ‘Status of Tigers: Co-predators & Prey in India-2022’, released by the National Tiger Conservation Authority and Wildlife Institute of India (latest census), Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of tigers in the country at 785, followed by Karnataka (563) and Uttarakhand (560).