MP CM Mohan Yadav hits out at Congress over Ken-Betwa river linking project, says they broke ‘Netaji’s dream’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday speaking on the river linking project that aims to provide water to every farm in Bundelkhand said that this was ‘Netaji’s dream’ and Jairam Ramesh along with the Manmohan Singh government broke that dream. He said that they will have to pay the price.

“Congress has never had a development agenda, Congress has suppressed Bundelkhand for a long time, since Modi became the Prime Minister, he has taken this scheme forward on priority,” the MP CM said.

‘PM Modi started two big water projects’

Mohan Yadav said that Madhya Pradesh and especially Bundelkhand has always suffered from water crisis and has been drought prone. Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the PM started two big projects within a span of eight days including the Parvati Kali Sindh Chambal Project and the Ken Betwa Project.

“Bundelkhand has been helpless in front of the blows of nature, I am happy that both these projects are writing a new chapter in history from Madhya Pradesh after the blessings of the Prime Minister,” he said.

Mohan Yadav criticises Congress

Mohan Yadav lashed out at Congress and said that the party members were unaware of the ‘reality of Bundelkhand’ and the people of the area will not spare them for negligence. He said that the Congress never had the motive for development and suppressed Bundelkhand for a long time.

“It is with great misfortune that I have to say that it will be wrong to see everything from an electoral angle. Today, history has been written here. You will see the video of it. The children here will see that Ganga Bhagirath has come. I am happy that whether it is Betwa river linking scheme or Parvati Kali to Chambal scheme, all are coming to the account of the Madhya Pradesh government through PM Modi.