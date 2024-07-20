Madhya Pradesh: Four killed, one injured in separate truck accidents

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

In a tragic development, four people lost their lives while one was injured in two separate truck accidents on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh. The first accident occurred in the morning in Dewas while the other accidents occurred in Narsinghpur district of the state.

First accident

In the first accident, a truck laden with bananas fell into a gorge in Dewas leading to the demise of its driver and helper. Tonk Kala police post-in-charge RS Verma said that the truck was heading towards Uttar Pradesh on the Agra-Mumbai Highway when the accident occurred some 20 km from district headquarters in the morning. He added that the deceased truck driver and helper have been identified as Amzad and Siraj, adding that the deceased were natives of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. The eyewitnesses present on site said that the truck was speeding when the accident occurred.

Second accident

In a separate accident, two persons lost their lives and another got injured after a container truck overturned on their stationary car on National Highway 44. According to Suatala police station in-charge Ashish Dhurve, the victims had stopped at a tea stall in Dobhi village. The deceased have been identified as Shivam Mehra and Shrikant Vishwakarma. The injured victim was soon rushed to the Kareli hospital where he was undergoing treatment. The official said that the truck driver was detained for questioning.

Earlier on July 14, two people were killed while seven others were injured after a van carrying labourers collided with a truck coming from the opposite side in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district. The deceased were identified as Shyam Babu Pasi (35) and Samle Kosi (32). They both were residents of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Injured were referred to Gwalior for further treatment. The police seized the truck involved in the accident and initiated further legal steps.

(With PTI Inputs)

