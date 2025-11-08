Student caught buying alcohol in school uniform sparks outrage in MP's Damoh, collector orders probe Madhya Pradesh: The incident took place in the Patharia Assembly constituency, which is represented by Madhya Pradesh’s Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Patel. Local residents have alleged that the liquor shop in question openly sells alcohol to school students and minors without any restrictions.

A shocking video from Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media, showing a student in school uniform buying a bottle of alcohol at a liquor shop. The video clearly shows the student arriving at the shop with a school bag slung over his shoulder, handing over money to the shopkeeper who, despite scolding him, eventually hands over the liquor bottle. This disturbing incident has raised serious concerns about the easy availability of alcohol to minors in the region and has triggered an immediate response from local authorities.

The incident reportedly occurred in Patharia Assembly constituency, the electoral region of Madhya Pradesh's Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Patel. Locals allege that the shop openly sells liquor to school students and minors without any restrictions. Many had witnessed such transactions frequently and one person recorded the footage, which then spread widely on social media. This episode adds to the ongoing political and social agitation over liquor issues that have gripped Damoh in recent months, including allegations of nexus between liquor mafias and local politicians.

Administrative action and ongoing investigation

Damoh Collector Sudhir Kochar has taken the matter seriously and directed the Excise Department officer to conduct an urgent investigation. A report is expected by Saturday evening, following which strict action will be taken against those found guilty. The collector stressed that such incidents reveal the alarming infiltration of liquor into youth circles and the negligence of the system. The administration has emphasised its commitment to curbing the spread of addiction and ensuring that minors are kept away from alcohol.