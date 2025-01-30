Man ends life, accuses wife of harassment in Indore : 'I request govt to bring change in Dowry Act'

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational picture

A man, 28, ended his life after allegedly being harassed by his wife and her kin in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The police on Thursday said the wife of a photographer who committed suicide and three of her kin were booked for alleged abetment of the act.

'Bring change in Dowry Prohibition Act'

Nitin Padiyar committed suicide on January 20 after leaving behind a suicide note. Padiya, before the extreme step, mentioned why he decided to end his life. He appealed to the government to make changes to the Dowry Prohibition Act to stop women from "misusing" it.

Banganga police station house officer (SHO) Siyaram Gurjar said, "An FIR for abetment of suicide has been registered against his wife, and three of her family members, comprising her mother and two sisters. Padiyar's wife had filed a dowry case against him in Rajasthan, from where her parents hail.

Padiyar's wife and member os of in-laws were allegedly demanding money from him to withdraw the dowry case," added Gurjar.

"I, Nitin Padiyar, request the Government of India to change the law because women are misusing it. If you do not change it, then many more men and their families will get ruined every day. I request youth of India not to get married and if they do, they should strike an agreement before it. Seek justice for me after my death if you feel I have been bullied. Or wait for your turn," Padiyar's note read.

