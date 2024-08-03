Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Madhya Pradesh, 10 senior IAS officers transferred | Check list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Bhopal: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government transferred 10 senior IAS officers on Friday. Among the key appointments, S N Mishra has been named the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Home Department, while Mohammad Suleiman has been appointed as the Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC).

Mishra will replace Sanjay Dube as the ACS of the Home Department. Meanwhile, Suleiman, who had served as the Additional Chief Secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department for a considerable period, has now replaced Mishra as the APC in the reshuffle.

Bureaucratic reshuffle by Madhya Pradesh government

S N Mishra has been appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Home Department and will continue to hold the charge of the Transport Department ACS. Sanjay Dube has been posted as the Principal Secretary (PS) of the Science and Technology Department. Mohammad Suleiman has been appointed as the Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC), replacing S N Mishra. K C Gupta, previously the ACS of the Higher Education Department, is now posted as the ACS of the Public Works Department, replacing D P Ahuja. D P Ahuja will now look after the Fishermen Welfare and Fisheries Development Department as the PS. Vivek Kumar Porwal, formerly the PS of the Health Department, is now posted as the PS of the Revenue Department and also as the Commissioner of the Relief and Rehabilitation Wing. Aniruddha Mukherjee, who was the PS of the AYUSH Department, has been transferred to Delhi as Officer on Special Duty (OSD). Dipali Rastogi, previously the PS of the Cooperation Department, is now posted as the PS of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department. Sandeep Yadav, previously the PS of the Public Relations (PR) Department and Managing Director (MD) of Madhyam, is now posted as the PS of the Health and Family Welfare Department. Sudam P Khade will replace Sandeep Yadav as the MD of Madhyam and will also take charge as the Secretary of the PR Department.

100 officers were transferred before the election

Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh government had undertaken a significant administrative reshuffle by transferring 100 IAS and IPS officers ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. This included new postings for 51 IAS and 49 IPS officers, along with the transfer of numerous officers from the State Administrative Service (SAS).

