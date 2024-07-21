Rewa: Two women buried by goons in gravel during protest against road construction on their land | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB 2 women partially buried in gravel during protest in Rewa

In a harrowing incident in Hinauta village, located in the Mangawan police station area of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, two women were buried under a load of gravel while protesting against a road allegedly being built on their land. The incident, which has been captured in a viral video, has triggered a massive uproar on social media.

About the incident

The victims, identified as Mamta Pandey and Asha Pandey, were said to be opposing the unauthorized road construction on their land when the construction crew, reportedly present at the location, dumped the truck loaded with gravel on them. While the incident led Mamta Pandey to be completely buried, Asha Pandey was partially submerged under the gravel.

However, it's important to remember that locals later rescued the victims as chaos erupted there. According to the information available, the women were further quickly transported to a community health centre for treatment.

Police initiated an inquiry

Meanwhile, speaking about the details of the incident, additional SP Vivek Kumar Lal confirmed that an investigation is underway. He stated that the police were collecting information and evidence regarding the incident. "This is a serious matter involving a potential attempt to harm the women deliberately. We are registering a crime and will take appropriate action based on the findings," he said.

