Madhya Pradesh BJP MLAs urge state govt to mandate display of shop owners' names

Following the Uttar Pradesh government's mandate for eateries on Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners to ensure law and order, three Madhya Pradesh MLAs have echoed a similar demand.

In separate statements, MP Ramesh Mendola from Indore-2 constituency, MLA Malini Gaur from Indore-4 constituency, and MLA Golu Shukla from Indore-3 constituency urged the state government to implement a similar order. They proposed making it mandatory for business establishments and shops to display the owner's name.

MP Ramesh Mendola, who wrote a letter to Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav in this regard, said that displaying shop owners' names would instill pride and encourage healthy competition in business. "By doing so, the identity of the shopkeeper will be established in society, and all the shopkeepers will try to provide better service to the customers to enhance their name and goodwill. This will lead to healthy competition in the business world, and the state will develop at a faster pace," said Mendola, who is also the president of the Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association.

'There should be identification of names'

Meanwhile, MLA Malini Gaur from Indore-4 in her appeal for the implementation of the order in Madhya Pradesh emphasized that people often engage in wrongful activities by concealing their identities. "They sell fruits by spitting on them. This is wrong, and strict action should be taken against such people. There should be an identification of the name. The Chief Minister has banned loudspeakers. Therefore, a decision should also be taken to write the name," she stated.

Additionally, MLA Golu Shukla from Indore-3 also insisted that shop owners on the Kanwar Yatra route should display their names. "If any shopkeeper on the Kanwar Yatra route hides his name, we will deal with him at our level," he asserted.

