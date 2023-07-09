Madhya Pradesh: Video shows naked man thrashed with sticks in Sagar

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Naked man thrashed with sticks in Sagar

Madhya Pradesh: A video has surfaced on social media where a naked man was seen being beaten up by a group of people in Sagar city of Madhya Pradesh. Taking cognisance of the viral video, the police have registered a case and efforts are underway to identify all the accused. In the video, the unidentified persons were seen thrashing a man with sticks and pieces of pipes while accusing him of theft.

FIR has been registered

While speaking to PTI, Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said the video was shot in the Dharam Kanta area under Motinagar police station limits. Taking action, the police have registered an FIR and the process is underway of identifying the accused, Motinagar police station in-charge Manas Dwivedi said.

He added that more details will be revealed after the accused are arrested and interrogated.

The video from the Sagar city of Madhya Pradesh is the latest in the spate of clips of such attacks in the state that have surfaced on social media in the last week.

Sidhi incident

A few days back, a video from the Sidhi district of MP triggered national outrage, in which, a man idetified as Pravesh Shukla was seen urinating on a tribal youth. Later, Shukla was arrested and booked under provisions of the stringent National Security Act. Moreover, his family’s house was also demolished.

In another incident, a man was seen being thrashed and forced to lick the soles of a person's feet in a moving vehicle in Gwalior. People condemned the brutal act after the video went viral. Following this, two persons were arrested.

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh: Two tribal brothers, including minor kidnapped, beaten up in Indore | DETAILS

ALSO READ | Madhya Pradesh: Youth forced to lick feet, assaulted in running car in Gwalior | DETAILS