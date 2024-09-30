Madhya Pradesh to get 3,000 doctors, 27,000 health workers, announces deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

Follow us on Image Source : X Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla

Madhya Pradesh government announced that it will recruit 30,000 health workers, including 3,000 doctors, to strengthen medical services in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who holds charge of the state health department, told the media about the government's decision while he was in Rewa on Sunday. He said that 30,000 health workers, including 3,000 doctors, will be recruited in the state health department soon.

He added that once a sufficient number of doctors and paramedical staff are available, the government will make arrangements in the district hospitals as well as community and primary health centres to improve their services.

MP to hold Regional Industry Conclave

Meanwhile, he also said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to organise the Regional Industry Conclave in Rewa on October 23, nearly a month later. Shukla added that the conclave will open the way for a huge investment for industrial development not only in Rewa but in the entire Vindhya region, he said.

DCM Shukla also spoke on the Rewa Airport which is awaiting inauguration. He said that the inaugiration will happen soon adding that the government is making efforts to have direct flight services from Rewa to Bhopal, Indore and Hyderabad.

(With PTI Inputs)