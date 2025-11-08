Madhya Pradesh: Son kills mother in Shahdol over witchcraft suspicion, buries body in field Shahdol DSP confirmed a murder case has been filed. The incident follows a similar matricide in the region just two days earlier, highlighting the dangerous influence of superstition and blind faith in rural India.

Bhopal:

A horrifying case of superstition and blind belief has come to light from Shahdol district in Madhya Pradesh, where a son brutally murdered his own mother, suspecting her of practicing witchcraft. The incident has shocked the local community and once again raised concerns over the deep-rooted problem of superstition in rural India.

Murder driven by superstition

The shocking crime occurred in Kutela village, located near the Chhattisgarh border under the Jhikbijuri police outpost in Shahdol district. According to police, 25-year-old Satyendra Singh suspected his mother, Prembai, of being responsible for his uncle’s death and the illnesses of children in the family.

In a fit of blind rage, Satyendra, along with his cousin Omprakash, attacked his mother with an axe and sticks. Despite her cries for mercy, he continued to beat her mercilessly until she died. When she stopped breathing, he strangled her to confirm her death.

Body buried to destroy evidence

After the brutal murder, Satyendra, with the help of his cousin and other family members — Gulab Singh, Aman Singh, and Amod Singh — buried the body in a nearby field to hide the crime. However, the gruesome act soon came to light when police, acting on a tip-off, dug up the site and recovered the buried body.

The entire village was gripped with fear and disbelief after witnessing the police recover the decomposed remains. All five accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

Police investigation reveals disturbing details

During the investigation, police found that Satyendra had grown convinced that his mother was practicing witchcraft, which he believed caused a series of misfortunes in the family. Shahdol DSP (Headquarters) Raghavendra Dwivedi said,

“The accused buried the body in the field to destroy evidence. The corpse has been exhumed and sent for post-mortem. A case of murder has been registered against all the accused.”

Eyewitnesses revealed that the victim pleaded for her life, repeatedly begging her son not to kill her, but Satyendra continued to attack her until she stopped breathing.

Another similar case two days earlier

This is not an isolated incident. Just two days before, a similar case was reported in Barkachh village under the Byohari region, where another son killed his mother over suspicion of witchcraft. These repeated cases highlight the dangerous hold of superstition and witchcraft-related fears in the Shahdol region.

A grim reminder of superstition's deadly grip

The Shahdol murder once again exposes how superstition and blind faith continue to claim innocent lives in parts of India. Despite awareness campaigns and stricter laws, belief in witchcraft and “black magic” remains deeply rooted, leading to tragic cases where family members turn on their own loved ones.

Authorities have urged residents to reject such harmful beliefs and report any similar suspicions or practices to local law enforcement before they escalate into violence.