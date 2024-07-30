MP: Mother, newborn die due to alleged medical negligence, family protests with infant's body in bag

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mother, newborn die due to alleged medical negligence, family protests with infant's body in bag.

In a shocking display of negligence by the government health department in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district, a mother and her newborn tragically died due to alleged medical malpractice. This incident has highlighted the severe issues plaguing the district hospital's healthcare services. The grieving family of the deceased woman accused the hospital staff of severe negligence. In a heart-wrenching protest, they carried the dead infant's body in a bag to highlight the incompetence of the hospital. Upon receiving news of the protest, the administration promptly intervened, with Deputy Collector Maqsood Khan assuring a thorough investigation into the incident.

Mother Dies after newborn's death

According to officials, the woman underwent a premature delivery, resulting in a stillborn child. Shortly after, the mother's condition worsened, leading to her death. An investigation is underway, with a panel of doctors conducting the post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.

Allegations of assault by nurse

The deceased woman, Sumitra Kasdekar, was brought to the district hospital from her village, Dangwa. Her mother, Sushila Bai, claimed that a nurse assaulted Sumitra and tied her hands before the delivery. The stillborn baby was then handed to the family in a bag, further aggravating their grief.

A protest led by family.

Accusations of negligence against doctors and staff

Sumitra's husband, Arjun Kasdekar, alleged that his wife's condition deteriorated post-delivery due to the negligence of the doctors and hospital staff. The family carried the newborn's body in a bag throughout the hospital, demanding justice and proper medical procedures, including video documentation of the post-mortem.

Local administration initiates investigation

Deputy Collector Maqsood Khan confirmed that a detailed post-mortem is being conducted by a panel of doctors. The family has submitted a memorandum, and an investigation into the allegations is currently underway.

