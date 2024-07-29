Three-year-old girl rescued after trapped in borewell for five hours in Madhya Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a dramatic rescue operation in Singrauli district, Madhya Pradesh, a three-year-old girl was successfully pulled from a borewell after being trapped for more than five hours. The incident occurred on Monday evening near Kasar village, approximately 40 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The child, identified as Shoumya, slipped into the borewell while playing in an agricultural field around 5 p.m. The borewell, which extends over 250 feet deep, had trapped Shoumya at a depth of about 25 feet.

Immediately following the incident, emergency services launched a frantic rescue effort. The operation, which lasted five and a half hours, involved a coordinated team effort to extract the young girl safely. Despite the successful rescue, Shoumya was reported to be in critical condition and was transported to a local hospital for urgent medical care.

"The baby was taken to a hospital, where her condition was critical," District Chief Medical and Health Officer NK Jain added.

Meanwhile, in other news from Madhya Pradesh, two 'kanwariyas' died while 14 others were injured after a truck hit a tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena on Monday, a police official said. The incident took place at around 5 am on National Highway number 44, after which the villagers, angered by the incident, beat up the truck driver. They also blocked the arterial road for some time, the official added.

"The tractor-trolley was trailing the kanwariya procession to provide assistance. Two kanwariyas, Bharat Lal Sharma (37) and Ramnaresh Shrama (26) from Sihoniya area, died and 14 are injured. The injured have been hospitalised and are currently out of danger. The road block by the villagers has been cleared," Morena Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anurag Thakur said.

A sizable number of personnel has been deployed at the site to ensure law and order, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)

