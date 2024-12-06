Madhya Pradesh: School principal shot dead by two students, CCTV shows one dancing after crime

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Surendra Kumar Saxena

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through the community, a school principal was shot dead by two of his students inside a government school in the Dhamora area of Orchha Road in Chattarpur. The horrifying incident was captured on CCTV footage, which shows the accused students, both in the 12th grade, casually walking away from the crime scene after the murder.

The incident occurred at the Government Higher Secondary School, Dhamora, during school hours. The principal, Surendra Kumar Saxena, had gone to the bathroom when the two accused students followed him and fired multiple shots. The principal died on the spot due to the gunshot injuries. After committing the heinous crime, the accused students calmly exited the bathroom, followed by two female students who appeared to be in shock. The accused then proceeded to the principal's room, stole his scooter keys, and fled the scene.

CCTV footage clearly shows one of the accused students dancing joyfully after committing the murder. Upon receiving information about the incident, a large police force, including SP Agam Jain, rushed to the scene and examined the CCTV footage. The police have identified both accused students, who are both 16 years old and in the 12th grade. The SP has assured that the accused will be apprehended soon.

The school administration has been accused of attempting to cover up the incident and withholding information. Despite being aware of the incident, they have been reluctant to cooperate with the police investigation. The motive behind the murder is still unclear, and the police are investigating all possible angles.

This gruesome incident has raised serious questions about the safety of students and teachers in schools and has sparked outrage among the public. The incident has also highlighted the need for stricter gun control laws and better mental health support for students.