Madhya Pradesh: Three killed after roof collapses in coal mine in Betul district

Madhya Pradesh roof collapse: At least three people were killed after a roof collapsed in a coal mine of Western Coalfields Limited in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul district on Thursday (March 6), police said. The accident occurred in the underground mine of WCL, a subsidiary of state-owned Coal India Limited, in the Chhatarpur area of the district, they said.

Three men, including a supervisor, got buried under the debris after the roof fell. Two of them were pulled out and rushed to the hospital, Superintendent of Police Nischal Jharia told media from the spot, about 65 km from the district headquarters.

“We are looking for one more person who is still trapped,” Jharia said.

According to locals, the roof collapsed around 3:00 pm.

More details are awaited in this regard.