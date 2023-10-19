Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Who will win in Malwa, Bhopal, Chambal, Nimar, Mahakaushal and Baghelkhand regions in MP? Know here

India TV CNX Opinion Poll-Madhya Pradesh: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may once again emerge as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh. As per the data of India TV-CNX Opinion Poll, BJP may touch the halfway mark of around 116 seats in the upcoming state Assembly elections 2023.

Madhya Pradesh is scheduled to undergo Assembly polls on November 17 (Friday). Through the polls, the state will elect legislators from 230 Assembly constituencies. The election would be conducted in one phase in the state and the counting would be done on December 3 (Sunday).

The results of the India TV-CNX Opinion Poll survey were telecast today (October 19) on the news channel.

Here is the region-wise poll projection:

In Baghelkhand having 51 seats-

BJP may win 31

Congress may win 19

Others may win one seat

In Bhopal having 24 seats-

BJP may win 16 seats

Congress may win remaining eight seats

In Chambal having 34 seats-

Congress may win 22 seats

BJP may win 12 seats

In Mahakaushal having 47 seats-

Congress may win 26 seats

BJP may win 19 seats

Others may win two seats

In Malwa having 46 seats-

BJP may win 25 seats

Congress may win 20 seats

The remaining one seat may go to others

In Nimar having 28 seats-

Congress may win 15 seats

BJP may win 12 seats

The remaining one seat may go to others

Vote share predictions:

Vote share projections show the BJP may get 44.38 per cent, the Congress may get 42.51 per cent, and 'Others' may get 13.11 per cent.

Vote percentage of 2018 in Madhya Pradesh:

In the 2018 elections, the BJP got 41.02 per cent, the Congress got 40.89 per cent, and 'Others' got 18.09 per cent votes.

The opinion poll projections show the BJP may win 115 seats, compared to the 109 seats it had won five years ago in the 230-member Assembly. The main opposition party Congress may win 110 seats, compared to 114 seats it had won five years ago, says the survey.

‘Others’ including independents hold the key, and they are likely to win five seats. In the last elections, seven seats were won by independents and other parties including the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

