Madhya Pradesh: Open sewerage chamber claims life of youth in Gwalior.

Uncovered sewerage chamber in the middle of a busy road without adequate street light has claimed the life of a youth in Gwalior. The mishap occurred in the Anand Nagar area where three youths riding an Activa fell into an open sewerage chamber late on Friday night. After hearing their screams, the locals rushed the trio to a nearby hospital and informed the police.

On Saturday, one of the three youths, Syed Hafiz who was driving the Activa, died during treatment. The deceased was the nephew of a councilor in the Gwalior Municipal Corporation.

The sewerage chamber was being cleaned by the municipal corporation. But it was left uncovered with just a barricade as alert for the commuters. It was located on the middle of the road but the riders could not see the open chamber because it was very dark due to inadequate streetlight. A police complaint has been registered in the matter.

More details are awaited in this regard.

