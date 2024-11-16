Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants throw fevikwik on street vendor, seal eyes, mouth, police launch search operation

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Criminal activities on rise in Gwalior

The law and order situation in Gwalior seems to be deteriorating as miscreants become increasingly audacious in their actions. In a bizarre and shocking incident, two unidentified bike-borne assailants attacked a street vendor with Fevikwik glue, leaving him seriously injured. The attack occurred in the Motijheel area of Bahodapur police station limits.

The incident

The victim, a momo vendor, was reportedly at his stall when the assailants targeted him. Without any warning, they threw Fevikwik glue at his face and fled the scene. The adhesive caused the vendor's eyes and mouth to stick shut, rendering him unable to see or speak. Passersby rushed him to the Jaya Arogya Hospital, where he was admitted to the burn unit for treatment. Doctors are working to alleviate the severe injuries caused by the glue.

Police investigation underway

Following the attack, local police registered an FIR and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the culprits. Authorities are combing through CCTV footage in the area and questioning witnesses to gather leads. The police assured the public that the perpetrators would be brought to justice soon.

A city under threat

This incident is just the latest in a series of unconventional and violent crimes that have rocked Gwalior. In recent months, miscreants have used unique methods to spread fear, including firing bullets over disputes and now employing adhesive substances to attack innocent individuals. These occurrences highlight the challenges faced by the police in maintaining public safety and restoring peace in the city.

The spate of criminal activities, including murders, robberies, and shootings, has created a climate of fear among residents. Many are questioning the effectiveness of law enforcement in curbing the rising tide of violence and protecting the city's peace.

For now, the police remain on high alert as they work tirelessly to apprehend the culprits and prevent similar incidents in the future.