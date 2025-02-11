Madhya Pradesh to increase 'Ladli Behna Yojana' amount to Rs 3,000 in future: CM Mohan Yadav

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attends review meeting.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has increased the financial assistance under the Ladli Behna Yojana, raising the amount from Rs 1,250 to Rs 3,000. The announcement was made on Monday at an event in Pipalrawa village, Dewas district, where Rs 1,553 crore was transferred to the accounts of 1.27 crore women beneficiaries.

CM Mohan Yadav assures women of continued support

Addressing the gathering, CM Yadav reassured women that the scheme would continue without any disruption. Taking a dig at the opposition, he said, "The Congress has been spreading lies across the country, claiming that our government would stop these payments after one or two months. But we will leave no stone unturned in fulfilling our promises."

He also added that in addition to the present Rs 1,250 benefit, the government is giving gas cylinders at Rs 450 to 74 lakh women. He also promised beneficiaries that the monetary benefit would be increased gradually up to Rs 3,000.

Monetary benefits to pensioners and farmers

At the program, CM Yadav also transferred:

Rs 337 crore to 56 lakh social security pension beneficiaries

Rs 1,624 crore to 81 lakh farmers

Additionally, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 53 development projects worth Rs 144.84 crore.

Congress criticises CM Mohan Yadav’s announcement

Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari criticised the announcement, calling it an unfulfilled promise. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he accused the BJP government of making repeated declarations without actual implementation.

He claimed that the number of Ladli Behna Yojana beneficiaries has decreased from 1.31 crore in October 2023 to 1.27 crore in February 2025, alleging that new beneficiaries are not being added while existing names are being removed. Patwari compared CM Yadav to former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accusing him of misleading women with false promises.

The announcement marks a major policy shift in Madhya Pradesh's welfare schemes, with political debates intensifying ahead of upcoming elections.

