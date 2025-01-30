Three dead, several injured as slab of JK Cement factory plant collapses in Madhya Pradesh's Panna | Video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Two dead as slab of JK Cement factory plant collapses in Panna district.

Madhya Pradesh: A tragic incident took place at the JK Cement factory plant in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district today (January 30), resulting in the death of three people and more than 50 injured.

The severely injured persons are being referred to the hospital for medical treatment. The incident took place on Thursday when a structure collapsed in the plant's unit, causing death and severe injuries to workers.

According to reports, a ceiling slab was being installed in a section of the plant which was under construction. During this, the centre area collapsed, leading to the death of several workers and injuries to many others. Over fifty workers were said to be working at the cement factory. Police and administration teams are currently working to rescue the workers trapped in the debris.

The authorities have reached the site to investigate the exact cause of the accident. The exact number of deaths and injuries has not yet been confirmed.

Khajuraho MP and State BJP Chief Vishnu Datt Sharma spoke with the district administration. He issued instructions for immediate assistance to be provided to the accident victims. He also directed that proper treatment be given to all the injured people.

"We received information that some people are trapped due to the damage of an under-construction top floor at the cement factory. Upon receiving the information, the entire police force was dispatched to Panna. The Collector and ADM have also coordinated with the hospital and made arrangements. The SDRF team has already reached the site, and additional teams from other areas are on their way. The rescue operation to remove the trapped individuals is underway. The injured have been taken to the hospital, and other necessary actions are ongoing," said SP Sai Krishna Thota.