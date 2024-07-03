Indore shelter home crisis: Ten more children hospitalised, seven in ICU

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Ambulances on the road to rush to the hospital.

Ten additional children from a shelter home in Indore were hospitalised on Wednesday for suspected food poisoning, bringing the total number of affected children to 48, according to officials. Doctors discovered worms in the stools of some hospitalised children, though the exact cause of their illness remains undetermined. A total of 48 children from Shri Yugpurush Dham Bal Ashram, located in the Malharganj area, are currently being treated for vomiting and diarrhoea at Government Chacha Nehru Children's Hospital.

Critical cases and investigations

Dr. Preeti Malpani, the hospital superintendent, reported that seven children are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), with three in serious condition. The presence of worms was confirmed through general laboratory investigations, but clarity on the situation awaits the stool culture report.

Previous fatalities

District Collector Ashish Singh earlier confirmed the deaths of five children from the shelter home due to infections caused by suspected food poisoning. Four children died on Monday and Tuesday, while one child died on Sunday after suffering from seizures.

Ongoing monitoring and probes

Authorities have examined about 150 other children housed in the Ashram, and their condition is currently stable. The shelter home accommodates a total of 204 inmates, including orphans and children with mental ailments.

Official actions

Collector Singh announced that a district administration team will monitor the health of all shelter home children for the next 48 hours. The exact source of the suspected food poisoning will be identified after analysing food and ration samples. A high-level committee is conducting a detailed investigation into the shelter home’s operations.

