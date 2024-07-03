Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister presents state budget in assembly amid sloganeering by opposition

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh Deputy CM and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda with his wife before he leaves to present the annual budget in the State Legislative Assembly

Budget 2024-25: Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda on Wednesday presented the state budget for the year 2024-25 in the legislative assembly, with a total allocation of more than Rs 3 lakh 65 thousand crore amid ruckus created by the opposition Congress over the issue of an alleged nursing college scam.

Details of the amount allocated

Rs 36,560 for CM Laadli Behna Yojana

Rs 10 crore for Akansha Yojana

Rs 667 crore 'CM Rise' schoools

Rs 21,144 crore for health centres

Rs 5,000 crore for Nagar Nikay

Rs 900 crore for upgradation of roads

Rs 568 crore for sports

Rs 500 crore for Swacch Mission

Rs 2,000 crore allocated for the PM Crop Insurance Scheme

Rs 30 crore for soil conservation

Rs 520 crore for Ujjwala Scheme

Rs 590 crore for cattle rearers and cow shelters

Rs 150 crore for the promotion of milk producer

Opposition demands Minister Vishvas Sarang's resignation

The opposition Congress raised slogans over an alleged nursing college scam during the budget presentation. The CBI is investigating this scam, which involves gross irregularities in the functioning of several nursing colleges that lacked proper infrastructure, with some existing only on paper.

As the House assembled for the budget presentation, Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and other Congress members demanded the resignation of Minister Vishvas Sarang in connection with the alleged scam. The opposition members stood in the well of the House, insisting on Sarang's resignation.

According to the news agency PTI, before the start of the budget speech, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that the opposition had been given an appropriate time to raise the issue on Tuesday and urged them to participate in the budget presentation in line with House traditions.

Legislative Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya intervened, emphasising that the assembly proceedings would follow the rules and traditions of the House, and suggested that the opposition should raise their grievances through the appropriate procedures.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar noted that the opposition had already raised the issue on Tuesday after a relaxation of House rules.

Despite Vijayvargiya's suggestion, the opposition members continued raising slogans in the well of the House. They stood for a while before the speaker's podium and then squatted on the floor of the well.

