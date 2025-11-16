Madhya Pradesh: Five killed in Gwalior as SUV crashes into tractor-trolley on highway The impact of the crash was so severe that all five occupants of the SUV died on the spot. Police, led by CSP Hina Khan, reached the site immediately and confirmed that the victims were friends returning from Dabra.

Gwalior:

A horrific road accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district claimed the lives of five young men early Sunday morning. The fatal collision took place when a Fortuner SUV rammed into a tractor-trolley loaded with sand in front of Malwa College on the Gwalior–Jhansi Highway. The mishap occurred around 6–6:30 am, creating panic in the area and bringing traffic to a halt.

Impact was so severe, all occupants died on spot

According to the police, the impact of the crash was so intense that all five occupants of the SUV died instantly. Emergency services reached the site immediately after receiving information from the control room, but none of the passengers could be saved.

CSP Hina Khan confirmed, “A car and a tractor collided near Malwa College early this morning. Police arrived promptly and found that all five passengers in the SUV had died. They were friends returning from Dabra. The bodies have been sent to the district hospital for postmortem.”

Victims identified as residents of Deendayal Nagar

Police later identified the deceased as Kshitij alias Prince Rajawat, Kaushal Bhadoriya, Aditya Pratap Singh Jadaun, Abhimanyu Singh, and Shivam Rajpurohit. All were residents of Deendayal Nagar in Gwalior. Their sudden deaths have left families and the local community in deep shock.

Police investigation underway

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation into the cause of the accident. CSP Robin Jain said that CCTV footage from the vicinity is being examined to determine whether the tractor-trolley entered the highway from the wrong direction or if negligence on either side led to the tragedy.

Frequent road Accidents Hhghlight need for caution

The incident once again underscores the rising number of road accidents in the country. Many such crashes occur due to speeding, lack of attention, or violation of traffic rules. This tragic collision serves as a grim reminder of the importance of safe driving practices.

Authorities have urged motorists to remain vigilant, follow road safety guidelines, and avoid reckless driving. A moment’s carelessness on the road can lead to irreversible loss—a fact painfully evident in this Gwalior tragedy.