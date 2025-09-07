Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav inspects development work at Bahuti waterfall Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh plans to develop the Bahuti waterfall as a tourist hotspot.

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday visited the Mauganj district and reviewed development works near the Bahuti waterfall. During his visit, the district collector informed that a stop dam has been proposed to be built near the waterfall to ensure that the water flow remains uninterrupted throughout the year.

Yadav-led Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh plans to develop the Bahuti waterfall as a tourist hotspot and has proposed a Rs 10 crore development plan for the same.

CM Yadav performs cow worship ritual

During his visit to the Bahuti waterfall, the Chief Minister also performed a cow worship ritual. Yadav also met Saukhilal Yadav, a bovine caretaker from Rakri village, who has the unique skill of recalling cows wandering in forests to him using his voice.

CM announces Rs 5 crore assistance for flood-hit Chhattisgarh

Earlier in the day, Yadav announced Rs 5 crore financial assistance and a relief train with essential supplies for flood-affected Chhattisgarh. He also assured Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai that Madhya Pradesh stood firmly with the neighbouring state during the crisis.

Incessant rains triggered flash floods and inundated vast areas in Dantewada, Sukma, Bijapur, and Bastar districts of Chhattisgarh last week. Yadav, in an official statement, said, "Helping our neighbour is our duty. Madhya Pradesh is sending Rs 5 crore and a train with relief material to Chhattisgarh.