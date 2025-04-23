Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav condemns Pahalgam attack: 'Terrorists will get a befitting reply' At least 26 people, mostly non-local tourists, were killed and seven were injured after terrorists hiding in the nearby forest opened fire at them in the Baisarsan Valley, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, on Tuesday.

Bhopal:

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday strongly condemned the "cowardly" terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that left 26 tourists dead, saying the country stands united against terrorism and that perpetrators would get a befitting reply.

At least 26 people, mostly non-local tourists, were killed and seven were injured after terrorists hiding in the nearby forest opened fire at them in the Baisarsan Valley, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister further added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is keeping a close watch in this connection.

"The cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is highly condemnable. Many innocent people have lost their lives in this cowardly and inhuman act. I pay tribute to the noble souls of all the deceased. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this heinous act. I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant speedy recovery to all those injured in the attack," Yadav said in a post on X.

Our country is united against terrorism. Any conspiracy by terrorists to disturb Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed, and terrorists will definitely get a befitting reply for this misdeed, he added.