Madhya Pradesh: Clashes erupt in Mhow over India's Champions Trophy victory rally | Video

Clashes broke out in Mhow town, located around 25 kilometers from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, on Sunday following a celebratory rally to mark India's victory in the ICC Champions Trophy final. According to local reports, the rally was allegedly attacked with stones by another group, sparking violent confrontations.

Indore District Collector Ashish Singh confirmed that the situation was quickly brought under control, with law enforcement personnel deployed to manage the unrest. "How it happened will be ascertained later. As of now, the situation is under control," he said.

Police sources reported that the incident occurred after a dispute erupted between two groups during the celebratory rally. The altercation escalated into stone pelting and arson, with some vehicles damaged in the process. Deputy Inspector General of Police, Nimish Agarwal, told PTI, "A rally was being taken out in Mhow to celebrate India's Champions Trophy victory. During this, some people had an altercation that escalated into the two parties pelting each other with stones."

Witnesses said that the rally, organised by cricket enthusiasts to celebrate India's victory over New Zealand in the Champions Trophy final, turned chaotic when a large group began hurling stones at the participants as they neared the Jama Masjid area. This led to panic in the area, forcing the rally-goers to abandon their motorcycles and flee.

In the aftermath, some individuals reportedly set fire to the abandoned motorcycles, further intensifying tensions. Police personnel were promptly dispatched to the area to restore order, and Indore Rural Superintendent of Police Hitika Wasal arrived in Mhow to assess the situation on the ground.

Authorities confirmed that there were no casualties in the incident, and law enforcement is actively working to prevent further violence. "A police force has been stationed there, and the situation is under control," said Agarwal.

Local officials are continuing their investigation into the cause of the clash and are closely monitoring the situation to ensure peace is maintained in the affected areas.