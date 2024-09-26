Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Madhya Pradesh: Clash erupts between two groups in Shajapur's Maxi town, Section 163 imposed till September 28.

Madhya Pradesh news: A person was killed and several others got injured as two groups clashed over old enmity on Wednesday (September 25), police said. Tension had been simmering between the two sides in Maxi town of the district for the last two days.

On Wednesday evening, they had a face-off resulting in the violence, Inspector General (IG) Ujjain Range, Santosh Singh said. A person was shot dead while seven others were injured in the clash, Singh told media.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav took information from Ujjain IG and Commissioner over the phone from Delhi regarding the incident that took place in the Shajapur district. On the instructions of CM, Ujjain IG and Commissioner reached the spot and took stock of the situation.

Among the injured, six were referred to Indore while one is undergoing treatment in Ujjain, the official said, adding police force has been deployed and the situation is under control and peaceful at present.

Shajapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashpal Singh Rajput said there was an old enmity between the two sides. However, the exact cause which led to the clash on Wednesday is being probed.

We are registering a case in this matter, the SP said.

Schools, markets closed in the affected area

Markets and schools have been closed and the administration has imposed Section 163 in the area till September 28 (Saturday).

The police force of four districts along with the Ujjain division police force is also deployed in the area. Police will take action against the miscreants based on CCTV footage and viral video of the area where violence broke out on Wednesday evening.