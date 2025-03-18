Madhya Pradesh: Boat capsizes at Matatila Dam in Shivpuri, several feared drowned Seven people, including three women and four children, are feared drowned after a boat capsized at Matatila Dam in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, with rescue operations underway.

In a tragic incident near Matatila Dam in Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh, several people are feared drowned after a boat carrying devotees capsized on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred near the Khaniyadhana police station, with reports indicating that seven individuals, including three women and four children, have gone missing. Fortunately, eight others were rescued safely by locals.

"Seven people, including three women, are missing, while eight individuals have been rescued safely. The group was on their way to the Siddh Baba temple. Search and rescue operations are currently underway," said Aman Singh Rathore, Superintendent of Police, Shivpuri.

The boat was carrying 15 residents from Rajavan village, who were on their way to visit the Siddh Baba temple, located on an island in the middle of the dam. According to reports, the group set out at approximately 5 PM on Tuesday. During the journey, the boat reportedly lost its balance and capsized, throwing many of the passengers into the water.