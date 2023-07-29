Madhya Pradesh: BJP gears up for Assembly polls, announces election management committee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP preparing for Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party is gearing up for the preparation of Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh as the party on Saturday (July 29) announced an election management committee ahead of Union Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state.

Along with the Election Management Committee, the District Convener and Manifesto Committee were also announced.

In a notification released today by BJP state president Vishnu Dutt Sharma, the party listed 21 names in the Election Management Committee which included some Union and state Ministers and other office bearers.

The names included in the list are Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, National General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of State Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State Prahlad Patel, State Minister Narottam Mishra, and others. The list also included 5 invited members.

Along with Jyotiraj Scindia, the names of his two supporters Tulsi Shravan and Govind Singh were also included in the Election Management Committee.

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Ashwini Vaishnav is among the invited members of the Election Management Committee.

Amit Shah will visit Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, second time in a week. The state Assembly elections are slated to be held later this year.

