Madhya Pradesh: Scindia dances with students on stage at Gwalior’s ‘The Scindia School’ | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia dances on stage

Gwalior: Amid the heated election campaign trail ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia was seen dancing with students at a ceremony to mark the 125th Founder's Day of The Scindia School in Gwalior on Saturday (October 21).

The event was attended and addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was facilitated by Scindia. Governor Gangubai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also attended the event.

WATCH Scindia's dancing video

Once the Prime Minister departed from the programme, Scindia reached among the students after the conclusion of the programme. The Union Minister danced with the students on the stage wehen when they asked him to do so. Scindia’s wife, mother and son were also present in the programme.

The video of Scindia shaking his legs with the students has now gone viral.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has proved on the international level that 'When India grows, the world grows, When India reforms, the world transforms'. Today the nation is in the process of becoming 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', in the upcoming days the world will be dependent on our country..," Scindia said on the occasion after felicitating the PM.

PM Modi’s address

“I have a special relationship with Gwalior for two reasons - Firstly, I am the MP from Kashi and the Scindia family has played a huge role in serving Kashi and preserving our culture. The Scindia family has built many ghats on the banks of the Ganga and has provided financial help for the establishment of BHU. I also have another connection with Gwalior. Jyotiraditya Scindia is the son-in-law of Gujarat. Due to this also, I have a relationship with Gwalior," the Prime Minister said at the event.

The Prime Minister met with the school's directors and other key figures and visited an exhibition comprising six panels, each showcasing different aspects of the school.

(With inputs from Bhupendra Bhadauria)