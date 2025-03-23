Madhya Pradesh: Anger erupts in Agar Malwa over stone pelting at Shiv temple, protestors demand strict action The protestors also stated that this was not an isolated event, alleging that stone pelting at the temple had been happening for the past three days, which intensified their anger.

A wave of anger and resentment has swept through the old Housing Board Colony in the cantonment area of Agar Malwa district following an incident of stone pelting at a local Shiv temple on Saturday night. Unidentified miscreants allegedly threw stones at the temple, triggering widespread outrage among the residents.

In the wake of the attack, a large number of residents, along with activists from Hindu organisations, gathered at the Kotwali police station to protest and express their strong opposition to the incident.

Hanuman Chalisa recited in protest

During the demonstration, members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal sat outside the police station, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa and chanting slogans such as, "If Hindu interests are harmed, blood will flow on the streets." The protestors were vocal in their demand for justice and called for immediate action against the culprits.

The protestors also claimed that this was not an isolated incident. They alleged that stone-pelting had been occurring at the temple for the past three days, which further fueled their anger. The community members demanded strict and swift action from the authorities to ensure the perpetrators were caught and punished.

Memorandum submitted to Police

The demonstrators submitted a memorandum to the Kotwali Station In-charge, urging the police to take stringent action against the unidentified accused. They emphasised the need for timely justice and a firm stand against any actions that harm religious sentiments.

In response to the protest, police officials assured the public that the matter would be taken seriously and that the accused would be apprehended soon. The police have initiated a thorough investigation into the incident, with officials reviewing CCTV footage from the area surrounding the temple to identify the miscreants responsible for the stone pelting.

Police investigation underway

Police investigations are in full swing, and authorities have vowed to leave no stone unturned in bringing the culprits to justice. The authorities have assured the public that no one found guilty will be spared, and the case will be resolved as quickly as possible.

A tense atmosphere continues to prevail in the area following the incident. Local authorities are said to be taking necessary measures to maintain peace and order and prevent further escalation of regional tensions.

(Inputs from Ram Yadav)