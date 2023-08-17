Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah to release Shivraj Singh Chouhan govt's ‘report card’ on Sunday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will release the BJP’s ‘report card’ in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal on Sunday, in the run-up to the state Assembly polls, and also address the party’s working committee meeting in Gwalior, a party functionary said on Thursday (August 17).

This will be Shah’s second visit to the state in less than a month. On July 30, Shah visited the Indore district where he addressed booth-level workers.

"Amit Shah will come here (Bhopal) in the morning and release the report card of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government on August 20. Thereafter he will leave for Gwalior where he will chair and address the working committee meeting,” the state BJP leader said.

According to the BJP insiders, the party MLAs, MPs, district presidents, and general secretaries have been told to reach Gwalior.

“Around 1,200 office-bearers have been called to the meeting where the party is expected to come out with its final plan for the polls,” they added.

“We want to increase our movement in Gwalior, the erstwhile kingdom of the Scindias,” a BJP leader said.

The Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, where Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been the longest-serving chief minister, will be held later this year.

According to the political observers, the BJP is putting in effort to put up a good show in Gwalior and Chambal region, especially after losing the Gwalior mayoral elections last year to the Congress, after 57 years.

In the 2018 assembly polls, Congress had won 26 of the 34 seats in the Gwalior and Chambal region. Jyotiraditya Scindia was a part of the Congress then.

After Scindia switched over to the BJP along with his loyalists, the Congress could win just 7 of the 19 seats in the bypolls in Gwalior and Chambal region in November 2020.

However, after the setback in last year’s Gwalior mayoral elections, the BJP doesn’t want to take any chances, said a political observer.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Gujarat govt likely to table 7 key bills, several political resolutions in upcoming Assembly session

ALSO READ | AAP, Congress will contest Lok Sabha elections against BJP in Gujarat jointly: Isudan Gadhvi